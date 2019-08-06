PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A Pittsburgh man faces multiple charges after being caught breaking into cruisers in the parking lot of the Zone 3 police station on Arlington Avenue.

After officers approached, Justin Sipe, 21, allegedly led them on a foot chase and jumped a 10-to-12 foot high wall and ran through some backyards before being apprehended hiding behind some houses.

Police say Sipe was bleeding from the fall, told officers he was drunk and said he was just trying to get home.

The cruisers were unlocked. According to surveillance video, Sipe tried taking a camera and computer out of a police car. The computer was damaged, but not removed.

Sipe was taken to Mercy Hospital. His charges include theft from a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and public drunkenness.