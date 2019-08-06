PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of communities in all 50 states celebrated National Night Out.

It’s an annual community event to improve relationships between first responders and community members.

Almost 300 cities in Pennsylvania took part in the nationwide event on Tuesday, including several local cities.

“I think getting to know us one on one makes it easier for us and it makes it a lot easier for them to put a face to a name,” said Michael Broker, an Aspinwall Police Officer.

National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday of August. Organizers say the event brings back a true sense of community while providing a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

“Well we know there is bad things that always happen, but something like this kind of puts a good spotlight on the police of the things they actually go through, but you see the happy side of what goes on with us too,” said Chief David Nemec from Aspinwall Police Department.

Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.