WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Funeral plans have been announced for the young man from Washington County who was killed over the weekend in the shooting rampage in a nightlife district of Dayton, Ohio.
Nicholas Cumer, 25, will be remembered tonight during a special Mass at Saint Francis University, where he was a grad student.
The university says Cumer was a graduate student in the Master of Cancer Care program. He was in Dayton for an internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.
The Mass is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The university says counseling is available for anyone having trouble dealing with the tragedy. They are also asking fellow students to share their memories of Cumer on their Facebook page.
Later this week, Cumer will be laid to rest.
Visitation for the Washington County native is set for Thursday and Friday at the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home in Washington, Pennsylvania.
Hours will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days
A funeral service for is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday morning. The service will also be held at the funeral home and officiated by Pastor Brian Greenleaf.
Cumer was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Oregon District in Dayton. The alleged gunman also killed his sister.
