PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Heads up. PennDOT has announced a lane restriction in the inbound, or westbound, Squirrel Hill Tunnel tonight, Tuesday August 6.
A single-lane restriction will occur in the inbound direction of the tunnel from 10 p.m. Tuesday night to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning as crews conduct electrical maintenance work.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
