



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered storms are once again expected today.

The morning hours should be dry with most, if not all, rain and storm activity occurring after 3 p.m. Coverage will likely look similar to yesterday afternoon with a couple of notable exceptions.

The first one is rain and storms really occurred over a fairly narrow 2-3 hour window. The window for storms and rain will increase today with activity expected to begin as soon as 3 p.m. Once storms start, there will be a chance for rain for the rest of the day. Rain chances will extend into the overnight hours even though with only an isolated storm chance.

Rain chances will be around all day long on Wednesday. The rain chance along with overcast skies will likely keep temperatures a little cooler than the expected high for Wednesday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Today’s high temperature should be close to yesterday’s 86-degree day. Increased storm chance along with thick cloud cover will likely mean a push with temperatures today.

Wednesday highs will likely be a couple of degrees cooler than today.

Cool front pushes through on Thursday evening into Friday morning and the cooler air will be around throughout the weekend.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.