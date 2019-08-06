Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– It’s the first Tuesday of August, that makes today Pittsburgh’s National Night Out.
National Night Out, an annual program, is aimed to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
37 registered locations around the city are expected to have hundreds of people in attendance.
If you’re interested in spending the night with your local police officers, stop by one of the many locations.
