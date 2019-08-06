Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–PennDOT District 12 is advising motorists of rolling slowdowns scheduled this week on Interstate 79 in Washington County.
Eight 15-minute slowdowns will occur starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7 so a utility cable can be pulled across the Interstate between Meadowlands and Canonsburg.
A slowdown is when a lead vehicle slows traffic down but continues to move forward so that a gap is made in the traffic.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
You must log in to post a comment.