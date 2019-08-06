Filed Under:I-79, Local News, Local TV, PennDOT, penndot district 12, Washington County


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–PennDOT District 12 is advising motorists of rolling slowdowns scheduled this week on Interstate 79 in Washington County.

Eight 15-minute slowdowns will occur starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7 so a utility cable can be pulled across the Interstate between Meadowlands and Canonsburg.

A slowdown is when a lead vehicle slows traffic down but continues to move forward so that a gap is made in the traffic.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

