WATCH: KDKA’s Bob Allen reports live from Shaler Township
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa (KDKA) – One man was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Shaler.
Sources tell KDKA a man with a gun was barricaded inside a home in Spencer Grove Lane in Shaler Township, Allegheny County.
Shaler Police, backed up by Allegheny County Sherrif, surrounded the home.
The man reportedly came outside with a raised weapon and refused commands to put it down.
Neighbors in the area said they heard several gunshots — up to 10 — and a man was taken away from the scene in an ambulance.
Why police were at the home is still unknown, as well as the man’s condition.
