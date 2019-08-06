



LORETTO, Pa. (KDKA) – On the scenic campus of St. Francis University in the Laurel Highlands, they’re remembering Nicholas Cumer with love and sorrow.

Nicholas Cumer was a young man with a generous spirit tragically taken from this place and world last weekend during the Dayton mass shooting.

A Mass will be held in Nicholas’ memory at Immaculate Conception Chapel on campus.

Nicholas Cumer, 25, was a graduate student at Saint Francis in the Master of Cancer Care program.

He had completed his undergraduate work majoring in Exercise Physiology.

Nicholas was in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, where they had just offered him a full-time job.

RELATED STORIES:

The accounts of what a wonderful young man Nicholas was are many.

He was a 2012 graduate of Washington High School, a member of the National Honor Society and a tennis doubles champion.

He was a volunteer at a Washington Hospital and a member of the Central Assembly of God Church.

Everyone says the young man always had a smile on his face.

The president of Saint Francis said, “Nick was dedicated to caring for others,” and that “he touched so many people during his time at Saint Francis.”

His achievements in his short life were so many, Nick was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students completing 100 plus hours of service.

He was also a graduate assistant with the university marching band.

Saint Francis is one of the oldest Catholic universities in the country, rooted in values of compassion and peace. Their values — by everyone’s accounts — model student Nicholas Cumer exemplified and lived.

Stay with KDKA for more coverage on the memorial.