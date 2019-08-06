Comments
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The Steel Curtain remains out of service today at Kennywood.
The roller coaster was shut down back on Saturday for what the park called maintenance.
According to park spokesman Nick Paradise, the coaster will be closed again Tuesday as testing on the ride continues.
Kennywood posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that they will provide updates when more information is available.
In addition to the Steel Curtain, stoppages have also been reported on the Phantom’s Revenge.
Kennywood’s spokesman says the coaster had one stoppage each on both Sunday and Monday. They only lasted for a few minutes and riders were all able to continue to the conclusion.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
