



JEANNETTE (KDKA) — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for more than 1,400 customers in Jeannette.

The advisory has been put in place due to a 36-inch water main break on 13th Street.

The break caused a loss of positive water pressure, signaling conditions that “could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow.”

Special equipment has been brought in to fix the break.

Once repairs are done, water quality testing will have to be done on two consecutive days. If no contaminants are found, the advisory can be lifted.

Those impacted by the advisory have been notified by robocall, the authority said.

The areas include portions of Penn Township, Jeannette City, Penn Borough, Manor Borough, North Huntingdon Township, as well as the villages of Biddle, Wegley and Westmoreland City, Irwin Borough, Arona Borough and surrounding areas.

Water buffalo stations are being set up at these locations:

Intersection of PA Route 993 and Claridge Elliott Road

13th St. in Jeannette

Westmoreland City Fire Hall at 8650 Broadway

For further information on the advisory, visit the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County’s website here, or call their customer service line at 724-755-5800.