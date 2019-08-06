GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A local man is on trial for allegedly distributing the drugs that his brother fatally overdosed on.

Surrounded by friends and family, 31-year-old Markus McGowan entered the Westmoreland County Court House accused of dealing deadly fentanyl, some of which killed his younger brother in December of 2016.

Prosecutors say McGowan sold the powerful narcotic to his 22-year-old brother Matthew and a female friend of his brother for $60 inside his Jeannette home.

The woman overdosed and nearly died from the drugs.

Matthew McGowan would suffer a fatal overdose inside the apartment the two shared at the Eastmont Estates in Greensburg.

Det. John Swank, lead investigator on the case, testified that the female friend of the victim told them that Markus sold the couple the drug.

“I informed him [Markus] his brother Matthew was dead,” Det. Swank told the court when he took the stand.

“Markus was upset and started crying. I told him he was suspected in the delivery of fentanyl in brother’s death.”

Markus admitted he sold the drugs — seven stamp bags total.

On defense cross-examination, Swank was asked how — other than the word of the woman who overdosed — he knew the fatal fentanyl came from Markus.

Swank told the jury, “My role is to follow the evidence and the evidence lead me to Mr. McGowan.”

Also taking the stand was world-famous forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht.

Dr. Wecht told the jury his forensic examination “found no other possible cause of death in Matthew McGowan.”

“The autopsy toxicology report found caffeine, tobacco, Narcan and fentanyl,” he said.

Markus is now free on $250,000 bond. If found guilty, he’s facing up to 40 years in prison.