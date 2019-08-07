



LATROBE (KDKA) — After a long offseason of drama and excitement, the Steelers are ready to embark on St. Vincent College for a new season, beginning with Training Camp.

This is the 54th year that training camp will be held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Players must report to camp on July 25th, with the first practice open to the public will take place on July 26th. The first fully-padded practice will occur on July 28th.

A total of 15 practices will be open to the public this year, with 13 of them taking place at St. Vincent College. The other two practices include “Friday Night Lights” practice on August 2nd at Latrobe Memorial Stadium and the “Family Fest” practice at Heinz Field on August 4th.

Open practices will run until August 15th. Typically, the public is allowed on campus for practices at 1:30 p.m. This year, fans will have the opportunity to take part in a meet-and-greet with former Steelers Legends prior to each open practice, from 2 to 3 p.m. Scheduled guests include Merril Hoge, Donnie Shell, Charlie Batch, Rocky Bleier, Santonio Holmes, Greg Warren, Jason Gildon, Mike Wagner, Chris Hoke, Shaun Suisham, John Banaszak, Matt Speath and Randy Grossman.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

The full training camp schedule is as follows:

• Thursday, July 25th – All Players Report To Camp By 4:00 p.m.

• Friday, July 26th – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Saturday, July 27th – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Sunday, July 28th – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Monday, July 29th – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Tuesday, July 30th – Players Off Day (No Practice)

• Wednesday, July 31st – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Thursday, August 1st – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Friday, August 2nd – 7:00 p.m. (Open To Public) Friday Night Lights At Latrobe Memorial Stadium

• Saturday, August 3rd – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Sunday, August 4th – 6:30 p.m. (Open To Public) Family Fest at Heinz Field

• Monday, August 5th – Players Off Day (No Practice)

• Tuesday, August 6th – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Wednesday, August 7th – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Thursday, August 8th – Practice Not Open To Public

• Friday, August 9th – First Preseason Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:30 p.m. KDKA-TV)

• Saturday, August 10th – Players Off Day (No Practice)

• Sunday, August 11th – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Monday, August 12th – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Tuesday, August 13th – Players Off Day (No Practice)

• Wednesday, August 14th – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Thursday, August 15th – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

• Friday, August 16th – Practice Not Open To Public (BREAK CAMP)

The Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Football Schedule can be seen here.

Parking & Directions

Parking is free and available in the fields adjacent to the camp entrance. For handicap parking access, see a parking lot attendant upon arrival.

If you’re using a GPS to guide you to camp, here’s the address to use:

Saint Vincent College

3000 Fraser Purchase Road

Latrobe, PA 15650

From the Pittsburgh International Airport and Pittsburgh area:

Follow signs to Pittsburgh and travel on I-376 East towards Pittsburgh for 17 miles through the Fort Pitt Tunnel. (if traveling from the airport.) Stay in the right lane and follow I-376 East (Parkway East) for approximately 18 miles to the PA Turnpike exit in Monroeville Milepost #56. Travel east on the PA Turnpike (I-76) to Milepost #67 Irwin. Upon exiting, bear right and follow Route 30 East to Latrobe for approximately 15 miles. Once you pass Westmoreland Mall, Saint Vincent College is approximately 3-4 miles east of that landmark. Make a left hand turn at the traffic light at Saint Vincent Drive to the entrance of Saint Vincent College from Route 30 East. Proceed 1/2 mile, and turn left onto campus. Approximate travel time is one hour 30 minutes from Airport.

From Harrisburg, Philadelphia, New Jersey and points east:

Take the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-76 West, to exit 91 (old exit 9) Donegal, take Pennsylvania Route 711 North to junction with U.S. Route 30 in Ligonier, take Route 30 West 10.4 miles to the stop light at Saint Vincent Drive, turn right onto Fraser Purchase Road (unmarked), go 1/2 mile, and turn left onto campus.

A map of the St. Vincent College Campus can be seen here.

If you are coming from an area not listed, visit the Steelers’ website here.

Hotels & Dining Around Latrobe

Check out the map below from LaurelHighlands.org for a variety of hotel and dining options around Saint Vincent College.

What Is Allowed And Not Allowed

– No video cameras, alcohol, grills or pets allowed

– Blankets and chairs are allowed, seating is also available on site

– Fans can ask players for autographs and pictures as they walk on and off the field before and after practice

– Merchandise, snacks and drinks are available for purchase on site