BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Neighbors in Bethel Park helped to capture an alleged thief on National Night Out.
According to Bethel Park Police, people who live along Bethel Green Drive spotted a pickup truck pulling into driveways and stealing things from backyards on Tuesday night.
Tuesday was also National Night Out, when police and communities get together and build relationships.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Darren Jolly of Scenery Hill, was confronted by one person who lives on the street. Police say Jolly allegedly tried to punch the person.
Several neighbors then tackled him and held him down until police arrived.
Officers arrested Jolly and took him to the Allegheny County Jail.
He is facing a long list of charge, including theft, trespass, simple assault public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and other drug violations.
