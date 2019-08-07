



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– There’s something to do every day during the Celebrate Pittsburgh events at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The annual week-long event includes attractions, food and drinks, live music, and other entertainment that features Pittsburgh favorites.

Special samples will be provided from B’Poppin Popcorn, Pittsburgh Salt Company, Applecious, Pittsburgh Pickle Company, and DeLallo’s.

The free events and activities kick-off Monday, August 12 and end Friday, August 16.

Here is the upcoming schedule of events:

• Monday, August 12: The celebration begins with a return visit by the always-popular live African penguin from the National Aviary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Another traveler-pleaser, LoveBettie takes the stage with live music from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., guests will be treated to complimentary Smiley Cookies.

• Tuesday, August 13: Carnegie Science Center will whip up liquid nitrogen smoothies for guests to try from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. And 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. McDonald’s will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac – invented here in Pittsburgh! – with free Big Macs from the Hamburglar.

• Thursday, August 15: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., travelers can step back in time with Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s Dinosaur Community Festival, and size up Spiny the life-sized Spinosaurus at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Friday, August 16: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In his first appearance at the airport, legendary Pittsburgh vocalist and national anthem singer for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jeff Jimerson closes out the week with a spectacular performance with the Pittsburgh band, Airborne. The Pens’ mascot Iceburgh joins the fun, handing out Clark Bars.

Follow the hashtag #CelebratePittsburgh to keep up on the week-long event.