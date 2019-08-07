



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Closures will impact inbound on the Parkway East and inbound on the Boulevard of the Allies this weekend.

PennDOT announced Wednesday that ramp improvement work from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. will occur inbound (northbound) Boulevard of the Allies ramp to inbound (westbound) I-376 Parkway East.

Inbound (westbound) I-376 Parkway East ramp to Second Avenue (exit 71B) will also face closures.

The far right-hand lane on inbound I-376 between the two ramps will also be closed.

Detours provided by PennDOT can be found below.

Inbound Boulevard of the Allies Ramp to Inbound I-376 (cars)

Continue on inbound Boulevard of the Allies past the closed ramp

Take the North 579 to 279 ramp toward Veterans Bridge

Take the left-hand ramp to Convention Center/7th Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

Take the ramp to West 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

End detour

Inbound Boulevard of the Allies Ramp to Inbound I-376 (trucks)

Continue on inbound Boulevard of the Allies past the closed ramp

Take the North 579 to 279 ramp toward Veterans Bridge

Take the left-hand ramp to Convention Center/7th Avenue

Follow 7th Avenue to Liberty Avenue

Turn left onto Liberty Avenue

Turn left onto Wood Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Turn right onto Grant Street

Take the ramp to West 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

End detour

Inbound I-376 Parkway East Ramp to Second Avenue

Continue inbound (westbound) on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the left-hand Grant Street (Exit 71A) exit

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto Ross Street

Turn right onto Second Avenue

End detour