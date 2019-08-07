Comments
Continue on inbound Boulevard of the Allies past the closed ramp
Take the North 579 to 279 ramp toward Veterans Bridge
Take the left-hand ramp to Convention Center/7th Avenue
Turn left onto Grant Street
Take the ramp to West 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
End detour
Follow 7th Avenue to Liberty Avenue
Turn left onto Liberty Avenue
Turn left onto Wood Street
Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
Turn right onto Grant Street
Take the ramp to West 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
End detour
Continue inbound (westbound) on I-376 past the closed ramp
Take the left-hand Grant Street (Exit 71A) exit
Turn right onto First Avenue
Turn left onto Ross Street
Turn right onto Second Avenue
End detour
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Closures will impact inbound on the Parkway East and inbound on the Boulevard of the Allies this weekend.
PennDOT announced Wednesday that ramp improvement work from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. will occur inbound (northbound) Boulevard of the Allies ramp to inbound (westbound) I-376 Parkway East.
Inbound (westbound) I-376 Parkway East ramp to Second Avenue (exit 71B) will also face closures.
The far right-hand lane on inbound I-376 between the two ramps will also be closed.
Detours provided by PennDOT can be found below.
Inbound Boulevard of the Allies Ramp to Inbound I-376 (cars)
Inbound Boulevard of the Allies Ramp to Inbound I-376 (trucks)
Inbound I-376 Parkway East Ramp to Second Avenue
