Filed Under:Boulevard of the Allies, Parkway East, PennDOT, Road Closure


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Closures will impact inbound on the Parkway East and inbound on the Boulevard of the Allies this weekend.

PennDOT announced Wednesday that ramp improvement work from Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. will occur inbound (northbound) Boulevard of the Allies ramp to inbound (westbound) I-376 Parkway East.

Inbound (westbound) I-376 Parkway East ramp to Second Avenue (exit 71B) will also face closures.

The far right-hand lane on inbound I-376 between the two ramps will also be closed.

Detours provided by PennDOT can be found below.

Inbound Boulevard of the Allies Ramp to Inbound I-376 (cars)

  • Continue on inbound Boulevard of the Allies past the closed ramp
  • Take the North 579 to 279 ramp toward Veterans Bridge
  • Take the left-hand ramp to Convention Center/7th Avenue
  • Turn left onto Grant Street
  • Take the ramp to West 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
  • End detour

    • Inbound Boulevard of the Allies Ramp to Inbound I-376 (trucks)

  • Continue on inbound Boulevard of the Allies past the closed ramp
  • Take the North 579 to 279 ramp toward Veterans Bridge
  • Take the left-hand ramp to Convention Center/7th Avenue
  • Follow 7th Avenue to Liberty Avenue
  • Turn left onto Liberty Avenue
  • Turn left onto Wood Street
  • Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
  • Turn right onto Grant Street
  • Take the ramp to West 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
  • End detour

    • (Photo Credit: PennDOT)

    Inbound I-376 Parkway East Ramp to Second Avenue

  • Continue inbound (westbound) on I-376 past the closed ramp
  • Take the left-hand Grant Street (Exit 71A) exit
  • Turn right onto First Avenue
  • Turn left onto Ross Street
  • Turn right onto Second Avenue
  • End detour

    • (Photo Credit: PennDOT)


    Comments