LATROBE (KDKA) — We officially know the quarterback plan for the first Steelers preseason game later this week.

As expected, starting QB Ben Roethlisberger will not play in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Big Ben is never usually active for the first two preseason matchups.

Third-year man Josh Dobbs, who saw limited time in the regular season last year, will be tabbed the starter according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

“Josh Dobbs will start Friday. Mason Rudolph will also play. Ben Roethlisberger will not play in the first preseason game on @KDKA”

Josh Dobbs will start Friday. Mason Rudolph will also play. Ben Roethlisberger will not play in the first preseason game on @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 7, 2019

Tomlin said second-year QB Mason Rudolph will see some time, as well as undrafted free agent Devlin Hodges out of Samford.

Other than the backup quarterback competition, the fight for kicking duties is on the line, and veteran Chris Boswell will look to bounce back after a poor performance last season. Boswell and undrafted free agent Matthew Wright will alternate every other kick in game one according to Tomlin.

“The Steelers will go every other kick with the two kickers during the 1st preseason game @KDKA”

The Steelers will go every other kick with the two kickers during the 1st preseason game @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 7, 2019

“Tomlin said Boswell has been “solid” but also said “we haven’t done anything yet” @KDKA”

Tomlin said Boswell has been “solid” but also said “we haven’t done anything yet” @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 7, 2019

Fans will have their first taste of first round pick linebacker Devin Bush in game action Friday. Meanwhile injured safety Sean Davis will not be on the field for the game.

“Sean Davis said he’s not playing Friday but is ready to get back on the field and start practicing with the team @KDKA”

Sean Davis said he’s not playing Friday but is ready to get back on the field and start practicing with the team @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 7, 2019

The Steelers take on the Buccaneers Friday night on KDKA-TV. Pregame starts at 7:00 p.m. with kickoff slated at 7:30 p.m.