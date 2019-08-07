PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Celebrity chef Steve Martorano is bringing a high-end steakhouse to Pittsburgh.

Martorano’s Prime will open at Rivers Casino later this year. It will replace Andrew’s Steak & Seafood, which is closing after Labor Day weekend.

The renovation is expected to take several months.

“Pittsburgh is absolutely a foodie town, plus it has a strong Italian-American community,” Martorano said in a press release. “It’s a work-hard, play-hard city that’s proud of its history and always moving forward. I can relate to that. And the riverfront views from our Rivers Casino restaurant will take your breath away. I can’t wait to get up and running.”

Martorano currently operates highly successful restaurants in Ft. Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Café Martorano, his flagship restaurant in Florida, was recognized by Open Table as among the “100 Hottest Restaurants in America” and has served celebrities including Shaquille O’Neal, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled, Flo Rida, Joe Montana, Jamie Foxx, Doug E. Fresh, Ludacris, Vin Diesel, Kevin Hart, and more.

Martorano is also the author of two books, “Yo Cuz! My Life, My Food, My Way” and “It Ain’t Sauce, It’s Gravy”