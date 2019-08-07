



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–If your last name is Green or Greene, then you’re in luck! You could fly for free on Frontier Airlines this month.

The promotion is part of Frontier’s Green Week initiative.

Here’s how to claim your free flight. Confirm your last name is legally Green or Greene.

Book a flight that departs between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 13 and Frontier will refund your trip.

Round trip return flights must arrive by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The promotion is only applicable for those with the last name of Green or Greene. Their immediate families, including spouses, parents, children and siblings are not eligible for the promotion if their last name is not Green or Greene.

