Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A New Jersey resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on drug charges.
Herbert L. Felder, 50, was named in a one-count indictment that was released Tuesday, announced by United States Attorney Scott W. Brady.
The indictment says Felder conspired to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute 400 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl and 100 grams or more of a substance containing heroin.
Felder faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a maximum fine of $10,000,000 or both, the release said.
You must log in to post a comment.