



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — After being closed for several days, Kennywood says the Steel Curtain is back in service.

The roller coaster was shut down back on Saturday for what the park called maintenance.

Earlier on Monday Kennywood said the ride would be closed until further notice, but late Wednesday Kennywood PR says it reopened.

Steel Curtain has officially reopened!! @ Kennywood Park https://t.co/9hsws5wg8J — Kennywood Connection (@KPConnection) August 7, 2019

Kennywood posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that they will provide updates when more information is available.

In addition to the Steel Curtain, stoppages have also been reported on the Phantom’s Revenge.

Kennywood’s spokesman says the coaster had one stoppage each on both Sunday and Monday. They only lasted for a few minutes and riders were all able to continue to the conclusion.