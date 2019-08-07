Comments
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA)– The New Castle City Police Department officers are now wearing body cameras on their uniforms.
Police say the goal is to record responses to incidents and other contacts with residents.
At the beginning of the program, every uniformed officer was geared up with a body camera.
The department received a total of 30 Axon body cameras.
The New Castle Police Department says this new technology is essential for capturing evidence in criminal cases or a tool to reinforce better practices for safe citizen encounters.
