Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have released individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season.
The team made the announcement Wednesday morning.
“There’s no place like home. There’s no action like this. You have to be here to believe it.”
There's no place like home.
There's no action like this.
You have to be here to believe it.
Tickets available now: https://t.co/9oGXfqz5t0 pic.twitter.com/uhHLIABwpq
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 7, 2019
The Penguins preseason starts September 16th in State College against the Buffalo Sabres.
The season begins October 3rd at PPG Paints Arena against the Sabres. Puck drop for the home and season opener is slated for 7:00 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.