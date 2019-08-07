



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new study ranks the top 50 best and worst airports in the country, and Pittsburgh ranked as one of the worst.

The study was conducted by The Points Guy, a resource for travel news.

They studied the 50 busiest U.S. airports by number of passengers, amenities, commute time, and on-time flights.

Their calculations were based on 34 factors, including flight delays, cancellations, ride-hailing prices, restaurants, lounges, security wait times, and more.

Pittsburgh’s low overall score was due to below-average amenities, a long commute time, and poor record of on-time flights.

San Diego’s airport ranked first in the study, followed by Phoenix, and Portland. Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport came in fourth, and Sacramento was fifth.

Chicago Midway was named worst airport in the country, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit, and Southwest Florida International Airport were also at the bottom of the list.

A new and improved airport is coming by 2023.

Renovations include high ceilings, a rolling roof, plenty of sunlight and greenery inside.

That combined with no more long walks, or trains from landside to terminal.