



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Pizza Hut is reportedly planning to close as many as 500 dine-in restaurants as it shifts its focus towards delivery and carryout.

As first reported by Food Business News, David W. Gibbs, president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer for Yum! Brands said in an Aug. 1 earnings call “We are leaning in to accelerate the transition of our Pizza Hut U.S. asset base to truly modern delivery/carryout assets.

“This will ultimately strengthen the Pizza Hut business in the U.S. and set it up for a faster long-term growth.”

The company has not announced which locations will close but said the changes will involve “lower volume” restaurants.

There are about 6,100 traditional restaurant-style Pizza Huts in the U.S. and 1,350 express units. According to Pizza Hut’s website, there are over a dozen dine-in locations in and around the Pittsburgh area.