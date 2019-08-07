Comments
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– The Scott Township Police are searching to identify a woman responsible for what they call a smash & grab.
A female suspect allegedly smashed the windows of the car, which was parked in a local business parking lot, and stole two purses from inside.
The woman and an unknown accomplice may be driving this white Hyundai sedan with either a Texas license plate that reads KTK5094 or a Florida license plate that reads DFQR39.
The Scott Township Police Department says if you need to keep valuable belongings inside your vehicle, keep them out of plain view or in the trunk, if possible.
If anyone has seen this vehicle or this woman, they are urged to call 911.
