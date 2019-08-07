



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A second student from Saint Francis University was injured over the weekend in the shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio.

University officials say Kelsey Colaric was with 25-year-old Nicholas Cumer in the Oregon District of Dayton when the gunfire broke out.

According to the university, Colaric is completing the same internship as Cumer at the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.

She has been treated for her injuries and is out of the hospital, a statement from the university said.

Cumer, a Washington County native, died from his wounds. He was remembered Tuesday night at a memorial service at the university.

Cumer graduated from Washington High School in 2012 and was a graduate student at Saint Francis University.

He is being remembered as someone who dedicated his life to others as he was studying cancer care.

He was just a week away from completing his internship in Dayton.

