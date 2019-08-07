



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Showers and thunderstorms will scatter around the area late this afternoon into the evening.

Once the sun sets, this activity will fizzle out, leading to clearer skies overnight.

While we could see a little sunshine early Thursday, widespread showers and thunderstorms can be expected as well.

With the elevated humidity and incoming cold front, some thunderstorms could become strong to severe.

Right now, the greatest storm impacts look to be damaging wind and hail.

We’ll have to watch for heavy rain, too, as that could trigger flooding.

Hopefully, these storms will move more quickly since a cold front is pushing them along.

The rain will come to an end Thursday evening and Thursday night as high pressure takes over. This will set us up for BEAUTIFUL weather Friday through the weekend.

Sunshine, more than anything else, and low humidity will make for very pleasant days with chilly nights, as temperatures dip into the 50s.

We’ll see temperatures climb back above average next week.