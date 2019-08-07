Filed Under:Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was injured during training camp Wednesday.

Haden had to be carted off the field after being injured.

The Steelers said Haden is being evaluated, and the injury will be addressed after Friday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that it is a minor ankle injury.

Haden was reportedly limping before being put on the cart, and taken off the field.

Comments