PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was injured during training camp Wednesday.
Haden had to be carted off the field after being injured.
Not a good sight: Joe Haden is being carted off the practice field.
— Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) August 7, 2019
The Steelers said Haden is being evaluated, and the injury will be addressed after Friday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Joe Haden is being evaluated for an injury and it will be addressed after the game @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) August 7, 2019
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that it is a minor ankle injury.
Steelers’ CB Joe Haden, who was carted off the practice field today, suffered what is being described as “a minor ankle” injury, per source. Looks like major injury averted.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2019
Haden was reportedly limping before being put on the cart, and taken off the field.
