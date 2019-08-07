Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break has forced the closure of part of Smallman Street in the Strip District.
Crews at the scene say repairs will begin this afternoon to the six-inch broken main. It burst around 1:45 p.m.
The water has been shut off and there’s no visible damage, but crews will have to dig up the line to repair it.
Smallman Street is closed between 14th and 15th Streets.
Officials have not yet released a timetable for when it will reopen.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
