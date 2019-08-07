Comments
WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) — A West Virginia man was indicted by a grand jury for firearm violations.
United State Attorney Bill Powell announced Wednesday that Joseph Harrison is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Harrison is accused of having a .45 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number and ammo in June 2019 in Wetzel County.
Harrison — of Pine Grove, West Virginia — was not allowed to have a firearm because of prior convictions, the release said.
He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of $250,000.
