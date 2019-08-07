Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Allegheny Health Network hosted a youth baseball and softball camp to raise money for charity.
On Wednesday at Leland Park, the two groups hosted the camp to raise money for Tickets for Kids, which helps provide free access for low-income and at-risk kids to attend art, cultural, educational and athletic events in their community, a release from AHN stated.
Pirates Kevin Newman and Richard Rodriguez were at the camp.
The camp, attended by ages 7 to 12, helped the attendees improve on their hitting, fielding, throwing, agility and base running, the release said.
