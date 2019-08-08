



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a chicken recipe.

Chicken, Wild Chanterelles, Corn, and Basil

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 ea. Fresh, local, natural chicken thighs

2-3 Tbs. Picked fresh thyme

Salt and pepper

4 ea. Fresh, local, natural chicken breasts

Olive oil

½ # Chanterelle mushrooms, brushed clean of bugs and grit

2-3 Tbs Butter

2 C. Fresh corn (cut from the cob)

As much basil as you can stand

Extra Virgin Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

1) Season both sides of chicken thighs with salt, pepper, and chopped fresh thyme. Lay skin side up in shallow baking pan, snug but not crowded.

2) Add enough stock to cover thighs by about 1/4” and place in 350 oven. Cook until meat is very tender, about an hour, and the stock has reduced by about half. (If stock nearly reduces dry, replenish with a little water or stock. When done, leg skin should be glazed by the stock and meat tender.)

3) Allow legs to cool in braising liquid until able to handle. Remove thighs from braising liquid. Save braising liquid.

4) Pull meat from bones. Reserve. Eat skin. Discard bones and veins.

5) Season breasts on both sides with salt and pepper. Lightly oil pan. Place skin side down and cook slowly, rendering the fat, allowing the skin to crisp and the breast to begin cooking.

6) When skin is browned and crispy, turn breast and finish cooking. Remove from pan and reserve warm.

7) Return pan to heat. When hot, add whole butter and the chanterelles. Allow them to brown. Add corn and thigh meat, season with salt and pepper, and deglaze with a little braising liquid.

8) Stir in basil and some more whole butter.

9) Place a nice mound of chanterelle and corn mixture on the plate, allowing enough liquid to make a sauce.

10) Slice chicken breast and fan overtop.