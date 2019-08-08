



Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This sweet girl found her way to Animal Friends after her previous owner could no longer care for her. She is very friendly and has a lot of love to share with her new family. Little Lily would be happy to go home with another rabbit – she loves making new friends! If you have room in your heart for this outgoing and lovable girl, don’t hesitate to fill out an application or contact our Adoption team.