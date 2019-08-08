Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
<h2 style=”text-align:center”Lily
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
This sweet girl found her way to Animal Friends after her previous owner could no longer care for her. She is very friendly and has a lot of love to share with her new family. Little Lily would be happy to go home with another rabbit – she loves making new friends! If you have room in your heart for this outgoing and lovable girl, don’t hesitate to fill out an application or contact our Adoption team.
- To find out more about how to adopt Lily, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Ricky, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Angel, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Ricky & Angel
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Ricky was thrown from a car and found in a bush unharmed. He is approximately 4-months-old. Loves playing, spending time with you and snuggling. Has done well around children, other adult cats and loves sleeping with a 60-pound dog in his foster home. Let us know if you would like to meet him as he is currently in a loving foster home.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
I am 5 and 1/2-years-old. My owner lost her home. I was picked on by other dog in the home, so now I do not always like other dogs. I am great with people and I am housebroken. Used to sleeping in bed.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
