SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — Over a dozen community groups, along with over one-hundred citizens, gathered on the steps of Sixth Presbyterian Church in Squirrel Hill to “disarm and dismantle hate.”

The event was sponsored, in part, by CeaseFirePA, Casa San Jose, and Squirrel Hill Stands Against Gun Violence to call for gun law reform.

“Policies I want to push for will make people safer throughout the entire United States,” said Rob Conroy of CeaseFirePA. “I think every one of the organizations here tonight believes in the freedom of the Second Amendment, but we can still have responsible gun ownership, responsible gun use and safety.”

Reverend Vincent Kold of the Sixth Presbyterian Church agrees.

They said they’re pushing for an assault weapons ban, reducing high-magazine capacity availability and a statewide or federal lost or stolen gun registry.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto were also on hand.

“We’re not talking about taking away guns from hunters or people for self-defense,” said Fitzgerald. “We’re talking about background checks and assault weapons, weapons that are only used to basically kill as many people as you can quickly.”