ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are patrolling the Allegheny River for a possible missing boater.
The Valley News Dispatch reports that police and fire rescue units were searching the Allegheny River between Oakmont and Harmar on Thursday afternoon.
Crews on boats were seen searching the Allegheny and atop the Hulton Bridge shortly after 1 p.m.
Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs told the Valley Dispatch News that there was an untethered, unoccupied boat that officials were checking to make sure someone wasn’t in it.
