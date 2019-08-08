  • KDKA TVOn Air

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are patrolling the Allegheny River for a possible missing boater.

The Valley News Dispatch reports that police and fire rescue units were searching the Allegheny River between Oakmont and Harmar on Thursday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Crews on boats were seen searching the Allegheny and atop the Hulton Bridge shortly after 1 p.m.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs told the Valley Dispatch News that there was an untethered, unoccupied boat that officials were checking to make sure someone wasn’t in it.

