Filed Under:Basketball Court, Larimer, Mayor Bill Peduto


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto joined community leaders to open a renovated basketball court in Larimer.

The court is on Larimer Avenue at Shetland Street and is named Costa Court.

WATCH: Ribbon-cutting on the new basketball court in Larimer.

Representative Ed Gainey participated in the ribbon-cutting.

Mayor Peduto said the city also has plans to reinvest in the area around the court.

“What you’re seeing is an opportunity to redevelop this whole area,” one community leader said.

“We made a commitment to get this park done,” Mayor Peduto said.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this story.

Comments