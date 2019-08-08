Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto joined community leaders to open a renovated basketball court in Larimer.
The court is on Larimer Avenue at Shetland Street and is named Costa Court.
WATCH: Ribbon-cutting on the new basketball court in Larimer.
Representative Ed Gainey participated in the ribbon-cutting.
Mayor Peduto said the city also has plans to reinvest in the area around the court.
Cutting the ribbon on a beautiful new basketball court in Larimer. pic.twitter.com/top0DCvAyX
— Daniel Gilman (@danielgilman) August 8, 2019
“What you’re seeing is an opportunity to redevelop this whole area,” one community leader said.
“We made a commitment to get this park done,” Mayor Peduto said.
