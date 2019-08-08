PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River overnight.
The body was recovered after 11 p.m. Wednesday between Peggy’s Marina in the city’s Chateau section and Neville Island.
According to Allegheny County Police, a fisherman spotted the man’s body and called for help.
Allegheny County and Pittsburgh Police along with firefighters and EMS responded to Peggy’s Marina.
Just before moving to that scene, emergency vehicles were spotted on Neville Road in Neville Island near the water treatment plant. Roads were blocked off there overnight.
Authorities are working to identify the man’s remains, as well as his cause and manner of death. They describe him as a white male between 40-50 years of age. He was wearing blue shorts with white stripes.
Allegheny County Police, Ohio Township Police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
