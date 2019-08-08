  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Braddock, Local TV, Shooting


BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Braddock.

Officials are heading to 537 Talbot Ave., where someone has reportedly been shot and a suspect is reportedly inside a building.

KDKA’s Brenda Waters reports officers are in SWAT gear.

No one has been transported to the hospital yet.

Police are working to secure the scene.

The call came in around 1:27 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Timothy Lawson/KDKA)

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments