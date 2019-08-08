Comments
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Braddock.
Officials are heading to 537 Talbot Ave., where someone has reportedly been shot and a suspect is reportedly inside a building.
KDKA’s Brenda Waters reports officers are in SWAT gear.
Police standoff in BRADDOCK…. possible shooting… Suspect barricaded in house on TALBOT AVENUE…. several police departments here…officers in SWAT gear….live reports @ 5 & 6 KDKA TV https://t.co/ELhHBXbCqZ pic.twitter.com/t6pPMvAnDI
— BJ Waters (@BRENDASNEWS) August 8, 2019
No one has been transported to the hospital yet.
Police are working to secure the scene.
The call came in around 1:27 p.m.
