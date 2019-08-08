Comments
POTTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A new date has been announced for President Donald Trump’s visit the Shell Chemical cracker plant in Beaver County.
President Trump was supposed to visit the ethane cracker plant in Potter Township today.
However, the visit was postponed due to the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Officials now say the president will visit the plant next Tuesday, Aug. 13.
He is set to tour the plant, and then offer remarks regarding his administration’s economic policies and domestic manufacturing.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
