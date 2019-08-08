  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A full closure of the Route 910 Bridge in West Deer Township begins next week.

PennDOT announced Thursday that bridge replacement work begins Monday at 6 a.m. and it requires a full closure on the structure over a branch of Deer Creek between Oak Road (Route 1022) and Frontier Drive.

PennDOT said traffic will be detoured through mid-October.

Detours can be found below.

East of the Bridge

  • From Route 910, turn onto Cedar Ridge Road (Route 1020)
  • Turn right onto Middle Road
  • Follow Middle Road back to Route 910
  • End detour

    • West of the Bridge

  • Same detour in the opposite direction
