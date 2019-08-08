Comments
From Route 910, turn onto Cedar Ridge Road (Route 1020)
Turn right onto Middle Road
Follow Middle Road back to Route 910
End detour
Same detour in the opposite direction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A full closure of the Route 910 Bridge in West Deer Township begins next week.
PennDOT announced Thursday that bridge replacement work begins Monday at 6 a.m. and it requires a full closure on the structure over a branch of Deer Creek between Oak Road (Route 1022) and Frontier Drive.
PennDOT said traffic will be detoured through mid-October.
Detours can be found below.
East of the Bridge
West of the Bridge
