



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf is announcing that the U.S. Small Business Administration is declaring a disaster for Allegheny County following flash flooding and storms last month.

Homeowners and renters impacted in Allegheny County — as well as Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties — can apply for low-interest loans, announced Thursday.

Heavy rains and strong winds caused flash flooding, knocked down trees and moved mud and debris onto roads on July 21-22.

Low-interest loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, a release said.

Small Business Administration regulations permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property, while business and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed property, equipment and assets.

The Disaster Outreach Center will be at the Renton Volunteer Fire Department on 1996 Old Mine Road from Aug. 9-20 to answer questions, explain the process and help in any way.

If you’d like the information on how to apply, visit here.