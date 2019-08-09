Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Line painting operations will occur on various roadways in Allegheny County, starting Saturday.
PennDOT announced the painting is from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Parkway West in each direction between the Fort Pitt Tunnel and Exit 65 while also paining on- and off-ramps.
PennDOT said painting will also occur Saturday, time permitting, on the Parkway West between exit 64A and exit 62 interchanges and Route 65 between Beaver County and McKees Rocks Bridge.
Work to repaint lines will happen from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the following locations:
- Route 130 in various municipalities
- Route 148 in various municipalities
- Route 380 in various municipalities
- Route 2026 (Kline Avenue, Sprague Street) in North Versailles Township and Wilmerding Borough
- Route 2050 (Northern Pike) in the Municipality of Monroeville
- Route 2054 (Northern Pike) in the Municipality of Monroeville
- Route 2057 (Haymaker Road) in the Municipality of Monroeville
- Route 2065 (Thompson Run Road, Larimer Avenue) in the Municipality of Penn Hills and Wilkins Township
- Route 2087 (Northern Pike Bridge) in North Versailles Township
