PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three hospitals and two businesses in the area received bomb threats within two hours of one another Thursday night.

Allegheny County Police said that bomb threats were called into St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon and Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.

Both hospitals were not accepting patients, but that precaution has been lifted.

Threats were also made to the Benedum Theater in Pittsburgh and D’s Six Pax And Dogz in Swissvale. They were since cleared.

The Cultural Trust said in a statement:

“Benedum security quickly engaged with local police to evaluate the threat. Upon investigation, Benedum security and local police determined the threat to be noncredible.”

Along with two hospitals in Allegheny County, Washington County 911 confirms a bomb threat was called into Monongahela Valley Hospital.

They were also were not accepting patients as a result and that precaution also has been lifted.

“All five structures were cleared by the municipal police in those jurisdictions. They found there were no bombs,” Allegheny County Police Inspector Andrew Schurman said.

Right now, they believe one person is responsible for the threats but it seems like the calls didn’t come from Pittsburgh — or even Pennsylvania.

“It looks like the number for where the calls originated comes from Maine,” said Inspector Andrew Schurman.

“But, again, it’s very easy to spoof a number these days so we’re not sure of its exact origin.”

“At this point, it sounds like they were simply designed to scare people,” Inspector Schurman told KDKA at Allegheny County Police Headquarters.

Police say it seems like it’s the same man in each call.

Some people say the phone call sounded like a recording while other people say they could interact with the voice on the other end of the phone.