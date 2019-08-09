Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to new reports, the Oakland Raiders are now getting a taste of what Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been dealing with for years.

First it was extreme frostbite on his feet, which has held him out of most of training camp.

Now comes a new report about Antonio Brown’s bizarre behavior at Raiders training camp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Brown has told the Raiders that unless he gets his old style football helmet, he won’t play in the NFL again.

He reportedly even had a two-hour long meeting with NFL officials regarding the helmet.

NFL columnist Michael Silver posted a tweet thread of 20 different tweets about Brown’s antics.

They include him reportedly “freaking out” about a new helmet that has been mandated in the NFL, because it’s safer.

At one point Silver says Antonio actually painted one of his old banned helmets to “mimic” a Raiders helmet.

You can read the entire tweet thread below:

Silver also says that Raiders teammates and bosses are frustrated because AB is showing up late for meetings, and often appears unfocused in them.

Comments