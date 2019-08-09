Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered Bruegger’s Bagel Bakery to close.
The bakery, on 3716 Forbes Ave., had numerous health code violations, released by the department after an inspection Friday.
The inspection says Bruegger’s was cited multiple times in the past four years for cold holding violations and black residue was seen on shelves storing bagels in the prep area.
There was also raw sewage backup in the basement and old mouse droppings were found.
The full report can be found here.
