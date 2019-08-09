



WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) — Counterfeit bills are circulating in West Virginia.

The Wheeling Police announced Friday on Twitter that several fake dollar bills are in the Wheeling area.

Several counterfeit bills are circulating throughout the Wheeling area. All have the same serial number on the front and Chinese writing on the back. Do not accept these and call police to report. pic.twitter.com/fsuLqjt6mK — Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) August 9, 2019

You can tell the bills are fake by them all having the same serial number and the Chinese writing on the back.

The police said do not accept the bills and call the authorities.