  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMSteelers Kick-Off
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Counterfeit Money, Local TV, West Virginia, Wheeling, Wheeling Police


WHEELING, W. Va. (KDKA) — Counterfeit bills are circulating in West Virginia.

The Wheeling Police announced Friday on Twitter that several fake dollar bills are in the Wheeling area.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You can tell the bills are fake by them all having the same serial number and the Chinese writing on the back.

The police said do not accept the bills and call the authorities.

Comments