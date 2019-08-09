PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a video that will restore your faith in humanity.

A young girl selling her lamb during a 4-H auction at the Greene County Fair in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

Only Katie Eitner isn’t selling just any lamb, and this turns out to be anything but a regular auction.

Katie’s stepdad, Harley Joe Gapen, has a brain tumor, and the medical bills are mounting. He’s scheduled to have it removed next week.

That’s when the community, businesses, and fellow 4-Hers answered the call, and the family had no idea.

When Katie stepped into the ring Thursday night, to sell her lamb, the crowd started clapping.

The auctioneer started the bidding for the 145-pound lamb at $20 a pound.

From there the chills take over, 20, 30, 50, 100, 200… the price per pound skyrockets as the crowd cheers.

At one point fellow 4-Hers join Katie in the ring, clapping as the price continues to grow.

Up, and up the price goes, finally stopping at $233 dollars a pound. For a 145-pound lamb. Do the math, and that’s $33,785 dollars.

Gapen is a former 4-H member himself, and other 4-H kids also donated percentages or dollar amounts from their animal sales to him as well.