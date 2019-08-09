  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man shot in the chest in Homewood is in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter on the 7900 block of Frankstown Avenue in Homewood around 1:30 a.m. early Friday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

When they arrived, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating this incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

