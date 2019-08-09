Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man shot in the chest in Homewood is in critical condition.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter on the 7900 block of Frankstown Avenue in Homewood around 1:30 a.m. early Friday morning.
When they arrived, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating this incident.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.