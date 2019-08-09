  • KDKA TVOn Air

JEANNETTE (KDKA) – The Jeannette fire department’s new truck is getting its final inspection before it’s ready to serve the city.

The City of Jeannette Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of “Squad 112,” which just got back from Ohio where it was receiving its final inspection.

The Facebook post said the unit is close to being done. It’s heading to Fire and Marine Inc. next week for compartmentation work and equipment mounting.

It should be ready to roll into the city by the end of this month.

